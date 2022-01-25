Pittsburgh 64, Syracuse 53

SYRACUSE (9-10)
J.Boeheim 3-10 2-3 8, Swider 3-14 2-3 9, Edwards 3-7 2-6 8, B.Boeheim 9-23 3-4 25, Girard 1-9 0-0 3, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0, Anselem 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 9-16 53.
PITTSBURGH (8-12)
Gueye 6-16 6-6 19, Hugley 3-11 5-7 11, Burton 6-14 6-6 21, Ezeakudo 4-6 0-0 11, Odukale 1-8 0-1 2, Jeffress 0-1 0-0 0, Santos 0-2 0-0 0, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, Payton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 17-20 64.
Halftime_Syracuse 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 6-31 (B.Boeheim 4-15, Girard 1-6, Swider 1-7, J.Boeheim 0-3), Pittsburgh 7-26 (Ezeakudo 3-4, Burton 3-9, Gueye 1-5, Jeffress 0-1, Santos 0-2, Odukale 0-5). Rebounds_Syracuse 31 (Edwards 9), Pittsburgh 44 (Hugley 18). Assists_Syracuse 9 (Girard 4), Pittsburgh 15 (Burton 5). Total Fouls_Syracuse 15, Pittsburgh 12. A_8,066 (12,508).
