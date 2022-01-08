Pittsburgh 69, Boston College 67

BOSTON COLLEGE (6-6)

Bickerstaff 1-5 2-3 4, Karnik 1-4 0-0 2, Ashton-Langford 7-14 5-7 23, Langford 3-10 0-0 7, Zackery 3-6 5-6 12, Galloway 4-12 0-0 11, Vander Baan 1-1 2-3 4, Post 2-5 0-0 4, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 14-19 67.

PITTSBURGH (6-9)

Gueye 2-5 0-0 6, Hugley 8-13 15-20 32, Burton 3-10 6-6 14, Odukale 4-10 2-2 11, Jeffress 3-5 0-0 6, Ezeakudo 0-1 0-0 0, Collier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 23-28 69.

Halftime_Boston College 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 9-23 (Ashton-Langford 4-6, Galloway 3-10, Zackery 1-2, Langford 1-3, Bickerstaff 0-1, Post 0-1), Pittsburgh 6-14 (Gueye 2-3, Burton 2-5, Hugley 1-1, Odukale 1-3, Jeffress 0-2). Fouled Out_Karnik, Zackery, Post, Odukale. Rebounds_Boston College 26 (Bickerstaff 8), Pittsburgh 35 (Hugley 13). Assists_Boston College 12 (Ashton-Langford 4), Pittsburgh 13 (Odukale 4). Total Fouls_Boston College 22, Pittsburgh 18.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.