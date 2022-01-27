Pittsburgh 78, Clemson 73, OT

PITTSBURGH (11-9)

Brown 4-9 7-8 15, Igbokwe 3-6 1-2 7, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Everett 5-20 2-2 15, Harris 5-16 4-5 16, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0, Ezeja 1-3 1-2 3, Exanor 0-1 0-0 0, Hayford 3-6 0-0 8, King 5-7 1-3 11, Strother 1-6 0-0 3, Hueston 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-75 16-22 78

CLEMSON (7-13)

Robinson 3-11 2-4 8, Hank 2-6 1-2 5, Bradford 6-13 0-2 14, Ott 1-5 0-0 3, Washington 8-21 8-10 26, Saine 2-6 1-1 5, Gaines 0-2 0-2 0, Hipp 1-4 0-0 3, Standifer 0-0 0-0 0, Elmore 0-2 0-0 0, Inyang 2-5 5-8 9, Totals 25-75 17-29 73

Pittsburgh 18 7 23 17 13 — 78 Clemson 20 12 13 20 8 — 73

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 8-28 (Johnson 0-1, Everett 3-13, Harris 2-5, Hayford 2-3, Strother 1-6), Clemson 6-22 (Robinson 0-2, Hank 0-3, Bradford 2-6, Ott 1-5, Washington 2-3, Hipp 1-3). Assists_Pittsburgh 13 (Harris 4), Clemson 12 (Bradford 3, Robinson 3, Washington 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 50 (Igbokwe 12), Clemson 53 (Washington 9). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 23, Clemson 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_373.

