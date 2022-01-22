On Air: Federal News Network program
Play suspended at EPL game due to drone hovering above field

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 10:50 am
LONDON (AP) — Play was suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field.

The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute with the score at 0-0.

There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily. They were both replaced by concussion substitutes.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

