Portland State faces Montana, aims to break home slide

Montana Grizzlies (11-6, 4-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-9, 2-3 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Montana looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Vikings are 2-3 on their home court. Portland State is seventh in the Big Sky with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by James Jean-Marie averaging 5.3.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Vikings and Grizzlies square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Marie is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Khalid Thomas is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Cameron Parker is averaging 8.6 points and 5.9 assists for the Grizzlies. Josh Bannan is averaging 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

