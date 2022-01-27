Portland State takes on Southern Utah, looks to end 4-game slide

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-6, 5-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-12, 2-6 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -6; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State heads into the matchup with Southern Utah as losers of four in a row.

The Vikings have gone 2-6 at home. Portland State has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunderbirds have gone 5-2 against Big Sky opponents. Southern Utah has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Thunderbirds won the last meeting 86-76 on Jan. 18. Maizen Fausett scored 21 points to help lead the Thunderbirds to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Jean-Marie is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Vikings. Khalid Thomas is averaging 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland State.

John Knight III is averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Thunderbirds. Fausett is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

