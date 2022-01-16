Portland visits Loyola Marymount (CA) following Scott’s 29-point game

Portland Pilots (9-7, 1-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6, 0-2 WCC)

Los Angeles; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts the Portland Pilots after Eli Scott scored 29 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 70-65 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Lions are 3-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount (CA) is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Pilots are 1-1 against conference opponents. Portland has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions and Pilots meet Monday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is shooting 51.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Lions. Dameone Douglas is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Tyler Robertson is shooting 37.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Pilots. Chris Austin is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.