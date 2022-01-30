Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Powell leads Rider against Canisius after 21-point game

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-13, 2-7 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Allen Powell scored 21 points in Rider’s 76-65 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The Broncs have gone 3-4 at home. Rider has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Griffins are 3-6 in MAAC play. Canisius is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dimencio Vaughn is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Broncs. Powell is averaging 12.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Rider.

Armon Harried is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Griffins. Ahamadou Fofana is averaging 12.6 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
1|31 Fifty Over 50: The Age Disruptors
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol