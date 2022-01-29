Trending:
Powell leads Rider against Canisius after 21-point game

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 3:22 am
Canisius Golden Griffins (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-13, 2-7 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Allen Powell scored 21 points in Rider’s 76-65 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Broncs are 3-4 on their home court. Rider is second in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Dimencio Vaughn paces the Broncs with 7.6 boards.

The Golden Griffins are 3-6 in MAAC play. Canisius gives up 72.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaughn is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Broncs. Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

Jacco Fritz is averaging 7.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Ahamadou Fofana is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

