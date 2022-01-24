Prairie View 72, Alabama A&M 48

ALABAMA A&M (4-13)

Cortez 1-5 0-1 2, Johnson 6-14 3-4 15, Hicks 3-12 2-4 9, Tucker 2-8 4-4 8, D.Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Lawal 1-4 0-0 2, J.Smith 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 9-13 48.

PRAIRIE VIEW (4-14)

Bell 1-3 1-1 3, Cox 3-7 2-2 9, Daniels 11-12 2-2 30, Douglas 3-6 0-0 6, Gambrell 0-3 0-0 0, Chisom 0-2 0-0 0, Kendall 3-7 1-2 7, Roberts 3-7 2-2 11, Guess 1-3 0-0 2, Ware 0-2 0-0 0, Hughes 1-2 1-4 4, McDougal 0-2 0-0 0, Myles 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 26-56 9-14 72.

Halftime_Prairie View 44-16. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 3-13 (D.Smith 1-2, J.Smith 1-3, Hicks 1-5, Cortez 0-1, Parker 0-1, Tucker 0-1), Prairie View 11-20 (Daniels 6-6, Roberts 3-5, Cox 1-2, Hughes 1-2, Ware 0-1, Douglas 0-2, Gambrell 0-2). Rebounds_Alabama A&M 31 (Lawal 11), Prairie View 36 (Daniels 7). Assists_Alabama A&M 7 (Tucker 3), Prairie View 17 (Cox 4). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 16, Prairie View 15. A_1,282 (6,500).

