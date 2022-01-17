Prairie View 74, Alcorn St. 73

PRAIRIE VIEW (2-14)

Bell 2-4 2-3 6, Cox 2-5 1-2 5, Daniels 4-11 1-1 10, Douglas 4-8 9-10 21, Gambrell 5-9 3-4 16, Guess 1-2 0-0 2, Ware 1-2 0-0 3, Kendall 1-2 1-1 3, Hughes 2-2 0-0 4, Wiliams 1-1 0-1 2, Myles 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-47 17-22 74.

ALCORN ST. (5-12)

Agnew 6-7 6-8 18, Henry 5-8 1-2 12, Joshua 3-8 1-4 7, McQuarters 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 4-8 2-3 11, Thomas 4-9 1-3 9, Brewton 5-7 1-4 12, Montgomery 2-4 0-0 4, Thorn 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Pajeaud 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 12-24 73.

Halftime_Prairie View 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 9-15 (Douglas 4-5, Gambrell 3-5, Ware 1-1, Daniels 1-3, Cox 0-1), Alcorn St. 3-14 (Henry 1-1, Brewton 1-2, Walker 1-3, Montgomery 0-2, Joshua 0-3, Thomas 0-3). Fouled Out_Walker, Brewton. Rebounds_Prairie View 29 (Daniels 9), Alcorn St. 24 (Agnew 9). Assists_Prairie View 18 (Cox, Daniels 4), Alcorn St. 13 (Thomas 8). Total Fouls_Prairie View 22, Alcorn St. 21. A_264 (7,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.