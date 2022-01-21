Prairie View A&M hosts Alabama State following Douglas’ 21-point performance

Alabama State Hornets (5-13, 3-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-13, 2-4 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts the Alabama State Hornets after William Douglas scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 74-73 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Panthers have gone 1-1 at home. Prairie View A&M is 0-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Hornets have gone 3-2 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jawaun Daniels is averaging 13.4 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Gerald Liddell is averaging 11.4 points for the Hornets. Juan Reyna is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.