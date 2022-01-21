Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Prairie View A&M hosts Alabama State following Douglas’ 21-point performance

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Alabama State Hornets (5-13, 3-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-13, 2-4 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts the Alabama State Hornets after William Douglas scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 74-73 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Panthers have gone 1-1 at home. Prairie View A&M is 0-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Hornets have gone 3-2 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jawaun Daniels is averaging 13.4 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Gerald Liddell is averaging 11.4 points for the Hornets. Juan Reyna is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference