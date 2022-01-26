Presbyterian 62, Charleston Southern 61

PRESBYTERIAN (9-12)

Ard 3-5 0-0 7, Hill 3-4 1-2 7, Barnett 3-8 0-0 7, Harrison 3-11 1-2 8, Reddish 5-10 1-2 11, McCormack 2-4 0-0 6, Stewart 2-5 0-0 4, Graham 2-4 0-0 6, Younger 2-5 0-0 6, Lovorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 3-6 62.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (4-15)

Bowser 3-5 1-1 7, Buskey 4-14 4-5 15, Chavez 8-17 0-0 22, Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Faye 6-12 2-3 14, Kelly 0-1 2-2 2, Clinton 0-1 1-2 1, Florence 0-0 0-0 0, Knox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 10-13 61.

Halftime_Charleston Southern 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 9-22 (Graham 2-4, McCormack 2-4, Younger 2-4, Ard 1-1, Barnett 1-3, Harrison 1-6), Charleston Southern 9-30 (Chavez 6-13, Buskey 3-8, Clinton 0-1, Harris 0-2, Faye 0-5). Rebounds_Presbyterian 32 (Stewart 7), Charleston Southern 28 (Harris 9). Assists_Presbyterian 16 (Reddish 8), Charleston Southern 10 (Buskey, Chavez, Kelly, Clinton 2). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 15, Charleston Southern 14. A_306 (881).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.