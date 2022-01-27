Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Presbyterian beats Charleston Southern 62-61

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 12:46 am
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Trevon Reddish-Rhone posted 11 points and eight assists and Rayshon Harrison hit a jumper with 8 seconds left to help Presbyterian edge past Charleston Southern 62-61 on Wednesday night.

Kobe Stewart had seven rebounds for Presbyterian (9-12, 1-5 Big South Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak.

Harrison, who led the Blue Hose in scoring coming into the contest with 17.5 points per game, finished with eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Tahlik Chavez scored a career-high 22 points for the Buccaneers (4-15, 1-6). Deontaye Buskey added 15 points. Cheikh Faye had 14 points, eight rebounds and six steals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

