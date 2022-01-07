Presbyterian looks to end streak vs USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (3-10, 0-1) vs. Presbyterian (8-8, 0-1)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate looks to extend Presbyterian’s conference losing streak to five games. Presbyterian’s last Big South win came against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans 75-65 on Feb. 15, 2021. South Carolina Upstate came up short in an 82-77 game at home to Radford on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: South Carolina Upstate’s Bryson Mozone, Dalvin White and Josh Aldrich have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Spartans scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MOZONE: Mozone has connected on 34.9 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Blue Hose are 0-5 when they allow at least 75 points and 8-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Spartans are 0-10 when they score 77 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 77.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina Upstate has lost its last three road games, scoring 58.3 points, while allowing 86.7 per game.

SECOND CHANCES: Presbyterian has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.4 percent this year. That rate is ranked 12th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for South Carolina Upstate stands at just 25.5 percent (ranked 273rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.