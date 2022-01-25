Presbyterian visits Charleston Southern after Harrison’s 29-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-12, 0-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-14, 1-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Rayshon Harrison scored 29 points in Presbyterian’s 71-70 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Buccaneers are 3-6 on their home court. Charleston Southern ranks fourth in the Big South with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by A.J. Hamrick averaging 2.0.

The Blue Hose are 0-5 in conference play. Presbyterian leads the Big South with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Winston Hill averaging 2.5.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez is shooting 37.9% and averaging 11.1 points for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Harrison is averaging 17.5 points for the Blue Hose. Hill is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

