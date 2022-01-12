Presbyterian visits Gardner-Webb after Selden’s 20-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-9, 0-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-7, 2-0 Big South)

Bandung, East Java; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -7.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Anthony Selden scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 78-69 win over the Hampton Pirates.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 6-1 at home. Gardner-Webb is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Hose are 0-2 in Big South play. Presbyterian has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Blue Hose square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lance Terry is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Rayshon Harrison averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 23.9% from beyond the arc. Winston Hill is averaging 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.