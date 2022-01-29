Price leads Oakland against UIC after 27-point outing

UIC Flames (7-11, 3-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-5, 8-1 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -11.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces the UIC Flames after Osei Price scored 27 points in Oakland’s 104-61 win over the Michigan-Dearborn Wolverines.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-0 in home games. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamal Cain averaging 6.9.

The Flames have gone 3-6 against Horizon opponents. UIC is seventh in the Horizon scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Michael Diggins averaging 0.8.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Golden Grizzlies won the last matchup 81-77 on Dec. 3. Trey Townsend scored 22 points points to help lead the Golden Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cain is shooting 49.5% and averaging 19.9 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Damaria Franklin is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.5 points for the Flames. Kevin Johnson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.