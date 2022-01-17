Princeton 74, Penn 64

PENN (6-12)

Moshkovitz 6-11 0-0 12, Martz 4-6 1-1 9, Dingle 3-12 2-2 9, Smith 4-8 0-2 9, Williams 6-8 0-0 13, Slajchert 5-10 0-0 10, Monroe 1-4 0-0 2, Charles 0-1 0-0 0, Laczkowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 3-5 64.

PRINCETON (14-3)

Evbuomwan 4-12 1-2 9, Friberg 4-7 0-0 10, Langborg 1-5 6-6 9, Llewellyn 5-11 0-1 11, Wright 6-9 2-3 16, Allocco 3-5 4-4 12, Johns 3-5 1-1 7, Hooks 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 14-17 74.

Halftime_Princeton 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Penn 3-12 (Smith 1-1, Williams 1-1, Dingle 1-5, Charles 0-1, Martz 0-1, Moshkovitz 0-1, Slajchert 0-2), Princeton 8-23 (Allocco 2-4, Wright 2-4, Friberg 2-5, Langborg 1-4, Llewellyn 1-4, Evbuomwan 0-1, Johns 0-1). Rebounds_Penn 31 (Smith 10), Princeton 27 (Evbuomwan 6). Assists_Penn 8 (Martz 2), Princeton 15 (Evbuomwan 5). Total Fouls_Penn 15, Princeton 7. A_167 (6,854).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.