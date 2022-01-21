On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico joins Mallorca on loan

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 8:27 am
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says it has loaned Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico to Mallorca until the end of the season.

Rico joined PSG in 2019, where he played 24 matches and won the French league title.

The 28-year-old Rico is returning to Spain after spending four seasons with Sevilla, the club where he nurtured his skills. Rico also played in the Premier League on a loan spell with Fulham during the 2018-19 season.

