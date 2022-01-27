Purdue 80, Minnesota 66

MINNESOTA (9-12)

Micheaux 1-2 0-0 2, Sissoko 3-10 2-2 8, Powell 4-11 5-6 13, Scalia 3-13 2-2 10, Winters 6-11 0-0 17, Bagwell-Katalinich 3-6 0-0 6, Hedman 0-0 0-0 0, Mershon 0-1 1-2 1, Helgren 0-0 0-0 0, Sconiers 0-0 2-2 2, Hubbard 3-10 0-0 7, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Czinano 0-0 0-0 0, Strande 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-66 12-14 66

PURDUE (13-7)

Woltman 4-9 1-2 9, Ellis 2-6 3-3 7, Hardin 4-12 0-0 12, Layden 6-13 0-1 16, Terry 5-10 0-0 10, Moore 3-11 0-0 7, Smith 5-8 0-0 10, Learn 3-4 3-3 9, Totals 32-73 7-9 80

Minnesota 9 17 18 22 — 66 Purdue 18 12 27 23 — 80

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-22 (Powell 0-3, Scalia 2-4, Winters 5-9, Hubbard 1-6), Purdue 9-30 (Ellis 0-3, Hardin 4-12, Layden 4-8, Moore 1-5, Smith 0-2). Assists_Minnesota 14 (Powell 5), Purdue 19 (Terry 12). Fouled Out_Minnesota Micheaux. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Bagwell-Katalinich 7, Micheaux 7), Purdue 43 (Terry 11). Total Fouls_Minnesota 13, Purdue 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,901.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.