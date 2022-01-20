Trending:
Purdue 89, Illinois 67

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:59 pm
PURDUE (12-6)

Woltman 1-5 3-4 5, Ellis 7-13 1-2 21, Hardin 2-5 0-0 6, Layden 7-14 0-0 19, Terry 4-9 0-1 8, Moore 5-6 4-4 14, Smith 3-4 0-0 8, Learn 4-5 0-1 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-61 8-12 89

ILLINOIS (6-10)

Bostic 1-5 0-0 2, Porter 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 3-9 6-6 12, Nye 6-10 1-2 19, Peebles 0-6 2-2 2, Lopes 4-8 0-0 8, Rubin 1-1 0-2 2, Anastasieska 1-5 0-0 2, McKenzie 2-10 3-6 7, Amusan 0-0 0-0 0, Oden 5-8 1-1 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 13-19 67

Purdue 16 24 27 22 89
Illinois 14 16 13 24 67

3-Point Goals_Purdue 15-23 (Ellis 6-9, Hardin 2-5, Layden 5-6, Terry 0-1, Smith 2-2), Illinois 6-18 (Bostic 0-1, Brown 0-2, Nye 6-9, Peebles 0-2, Anastasieska 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, Oden 0-2). Assists_Purdue 17 (Terry 6), Illinois 8 (Oden 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 38 (Team 4-7), Illinois 33 (McKenzie 4-7). Total Fouls_Purdue 14, Illinois 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,038.

