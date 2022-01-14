Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Oakland after Townsend’s 20-point showing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-4, 6-0 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-7, 4-3 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Trey Townsend scored 20 points in Oakland’s 70-65 win over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Mastodons have gone 6-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fifth in the Horizon with 13.4 assists per game led by Jarred Godfrey averaging 4.2.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 6-0 against Horizon opponents. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Jamal Cain averaging 9.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is averaging 17.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mastodons. Jalon Pipkins is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Blake Lampman is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 6.3 points. Cain is averaging 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

