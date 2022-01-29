Purdue Fort Wayne visits Wright State after Holden’s 24-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-9, 6-5 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (11-10, 8-4 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Tanner Holden scored 24 points in Wright State’s 71-67 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Raiders are 6-2 in home games. Wright State is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Mastodons are 6-5 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Raiders won the last matchup 86-73 on Dec. 3. Holden scored 22 points points to help lead the Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Basile is averaging 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Raiders. Tim Finke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Jarred Godfrey is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Mastodons. Jalon Pipkins is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 25.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

