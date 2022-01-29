Quinn, Lafayette Leopards to visit Rucker, Army Black Knights

Lafayette Leopards (5-12, 2-4 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (12-9, 6-3 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Rucker and the Army Black Knights host Neal Quinn and the Lafayette Leopards.

The Black Knights are 8-1 on their home court. Army averages 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Leopards are 2-4 in Patriot play. Lafayette averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Patriot play. The Leopards won the last meeting 68-54 on Jan. 16. Leo O’Boyle scored 16 points to help lead the Leopards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Duhart is averaging 6.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Black Knights. Rucker is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Quinn is averaging 13.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.