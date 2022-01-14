Quinnipiac 77, Rider 70, OT

QUINNIPIAC (8-6)

Marfo 3-6 1-2 7, Rigoni 4-9 6-6 17, Balanc 7-20 2-2 17, Jones 2-8 0-0 5, Chenery 2-5 1-2 7, McGuire 3-7 2-2 8, Williams 3-5 0-0 8, Riggins 4-6 0-0 8, Kortright 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 12-14 77.

RIDER (5-9)

James 5-11 7-7 17, Ogemuno-Johnson 1-6 3-4 5, Vaughn 5-9 2-2 13, Murray 1-8 0-0 3, Powell 7-17 0-0 17, Pope 5-10 0-0 13, Benson 1-4 0-0 2, McKeithan 0-1 0-0 0, Altman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 12-13 70.

Halftime_Rider 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 9-32 (Rigoni 3-8, Williams 2-4, Chenery 2-5, Jones 1-4, Balanc 1-5, Kortright 0-3, McGuire 0-3), Rider 8-22 (Pope 3-6, Powell 3-9, Vaughn 1-3, Murray 1-4). Fouled Out_James. Rebounds_Quinnipiac 40 (Marfo 12), Rider 38 (Vaughn 10). Assists_Quinnipiac 20 (Marfo, McGuire 7), Rider 17 (Vaughn, Murray 5). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 12, Rider 16. A_1,428 (1,950).

