Quinnipiac 94, Marist 87

MARIST (8-11)

Cele 4-7 0-0 9, Enoh 2-4 2-2 6, Herasme 4-7 0-0 12, Ituka 4-9 4-4 14, Wright 3-13 5-7 13, Harris 8-12 1-2 24, Bell 1-5 0-0 3, J.Jones 3-3 0-0 6, Cooley 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 12-15 87.

QUINNIPIAC (11-7)

Marfo 6-11 5-10 17, Rigoni 3-6 4-4 12, Balanc 7-14 1-2 20, D.Jones 5-8 0-0 13, Chenery 6-8 0-0 14, McGuire 4-8 0-0 9, Riggins 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Kortright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 10-16 94.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 56-35. 3-Point Goals_Marist 17-34 (Harris 7-10, Herasme 4-7, Ituka 2-4, Wright 2-7, Cele 1-2, Bell 1-3, Cooley 0-1), Quinnipiac 14-27 (Balanc 5-7, D.Jones 3-5, Chenery 2-3, Rigoni 2-4, McGuire 1-3, Williams 1-4, Marfo 0-1). Rebounds_Marist 34 (Enoh, Bell 7), Quinnipiac 28 (Marfo 11). Assists_Marist 15 (Herasme, Ituka, Wright, Bell 3), Quinnipiac 23 (D.Jones 6). Total Fouls_Marist 14, Quinnipiac 15. A_1,025 (3,570).

