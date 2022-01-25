Trending:
Quisenberry leads Fordham against Dayton after 36-point game

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022
Fordham Rams (9-8, 2-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (12-7, 4-2 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -13.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits the Dayton Flyers after Darius Quisenberry scored 36 points in Fordham’s 69-66 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Flyers are 7-4 on their home court. Dayton averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rams are 2-3 in A-10 play. Fordham is sixth in the A-10 with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Chuba Ohams averaging 2.9.

The Flyers and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Daron Holmes is shooting 67.9% and averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Quisenberry is averaging 18.1 points for the Rams. Antrell Charlton is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

