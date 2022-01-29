On Air: Federal News Network program
Rai scores 20 to carry Dartmouth over Columbia 76-63

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 4:18 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaryn Rai had 20 points as Dartmouth ended its seven-game road losing streak, topping Columbia 76-63 on Saturday.

Brendan Barry had 13 points for Dartmouth (5-12, 2-4 Ivy League). Dame Adelekun added 12 points. Garrison Wade had 11 points.

Liam Murphy had 17 points for the Lions (4-14, 1-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ike Nweke added 15 points and seven rebounds. Patrick Harding had 12 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

