Randolph, Florida A&M Rattlers to visit Johnson, Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Florida A&M Rattlers (7-11, 5-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-13, 3-4 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama A&M -1; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Florida A&M in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 in home games. Alabama A&M is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Rattlers are 5-2 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is second in the SWAC with 11.8 assists per game led by MJ Randolph averaging 3.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Bryce Moragne is averaging 9.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Rattlers. Keith Littles is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

