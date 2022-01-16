Randolph leads Florida A&M against Mississippi Valley State after 25-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-11, 2-2 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-14, 1-4 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after MJ Randolph scored 25 points in Florida A&M’s 71-66 overtime win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils are 0-5 in home games. Mississippi Valley State averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rattlers are 2-2 in SWAC play. Florida A&M is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Delta Devils and Rattlers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Carpenter is averaging 17.8 points for the Delta Devils. Caleb Hunter is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Kamron Reaves averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 19.6% from beyond the arc. Randolph is shooting 48.1% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.