Ranked teams meet as No. 9 Auburn hosts No. 20 Florida

No. 20 Florida (9-4, 0-1) vs. No. 9 Auburn (13-1, 2-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 20 Florida visits No. 9 Auburn in a SEC showdown. Florida has one win and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while Auburn has won one of its two games against ranked teams.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Auburn’s Jabari Smith has averaged 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while Wendell Green Jr. has put up 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. For the Gators, Colin Castleton has averaged 15.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 10.9 points.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Smith has connected on 43.8 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 78.9 points while giving up 58.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gators have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Auburn has 36 assists on 79 field goals (45.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Florida has assists on 44 of 77 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn is rated second among SEC teams with an average of 80.3 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

