Reeves leads Illinois State against Northern Iowa after 25-point performance

Illinois State Redbirds (10-11, 3-5 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-9, 6-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Antonio Reeves scored 25 points in Illinois State’s 89-88 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 5-4 in home games. Northern Iowa is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redbirds are 3-5 against conference opponents. Illinois State has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers and Redbirds face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Heise is averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. AJ Green is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Josiah Strong averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Reeves is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

