Rhode Island 75, Saint Joseph’s 64

SAINT JOSEPH’S (7-6)

Funk 3-7 2-2 10, Obinna 6-8 6-14 18, Bishop 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Hall 7-14 0-1 17, Reynolds 3-9 4-4 10, Forrest 0-2 1-2 1, Coleman 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 21-50 16-27 64.

RHODE ISLAND (10-4)

Makhe.Mitchell 7-11 1-4 15, Makhi.Mitchell 5-9 2-3 12, El-Amin 1-3 2-2 5, Leggett 1-7 1-2 3, Sheppard 4-12 2-2 13, Martin 2-5 5-5 9, Walker 2-3 0-1 6, Carey 2-4 0-0 5, Thomas 3-5 0-3 7. Totals 27-59 13-22 75.

Halftime_Rhode Island 43-37. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 6-23 (Hall 3-5, Funk 2-6, Brown 1-4, Forrest 0-1, Bishop 0-2, Reynolds 0-5), Rhode Island 8-15 (Sheppard 3-5, Walker 2-2, El-Amin 1-1, Carey 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Martin 0-1, Leggett 0-2). Fouled Out_Makhe.Mitchell. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 36 (Obinna 11), Rhode Island 31 (Martin 12). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 9 (Hall 7), Rhode Island 17 (Sheppard 6). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 19, Rhode Island 17.

