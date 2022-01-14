Rhode Island visits UMass following Weeks’ 21-point game

Rhode Island Rams (9-4, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (7-8, 0-3 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts the Rhode Island Rams after T.J. Weeks scored 21 points in UMass’ 77-67 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Minutemen have gone 6-1 in home games. UMass is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rams are 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Minutemen and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 9.0 points and 1.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass.

Jeremy Sheppard is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Makhel Mitchell is shooting 57.7% and averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

