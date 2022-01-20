Rice 77, Old Dominion 69

OLD DOMINION (7-9)
Ezikpe 5-8 0-0 11, Trice 8-17 2-3 18, Hunter 4-9 0-0 10, Keyser 8-23 2-2 21, Long 2-4 0-0 5, Stines 1-4 0-0 2, Oliver 0-0 2-2 2, Essien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 6-7 69.
RICE (11-6)
Fiedler 4-7 0-0 8, Evee 4-12 4-4 14, Mullins 3-10 1-2 8, Olivari 3-8 2-3 11, Pierre 7-12 0-0 21, Poteat 5-6 1-3 11, McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Sheffield 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 28-64 8-12 77.
Halftime_Rice 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 7-23 (Keyser 3-12, Hunter 2-5, Ezikpe 1-2, Long 1-2, Stines 0-2), Rice 13-28 (Pierre 7-10, Olivari 3-6, Evee 2-8, Mullins 1-2, Sheffield 0-2). Rebounds_Old Dominion 32 (Trice 10), Rice 37 (Olivari, Pierre 7). Assists_Old Dominion 18 (Hunter 5), Rice 19 (Evee 6). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 14, Rice 9.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments