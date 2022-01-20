Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rice 77, Old Dominion 69

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 9:43 pm
< a min read
      

OLD DOMINION (7-9)

Ezikpe 5-8 0-0 11, Trice 8-17 2-3 18, Hunter 4-9 0-0 10, Keyser 8-23 2-2 21, Long 2-4 0-0 5, Stines 1-4 0-0 2, Oliver 0-0 2-2 2, Essien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 6-7 69.

RICE (11-6)

Fiedler 4-7 0-0 8, Evee 4-12 4-4 14, Mullins 3-10 1-2 8, Olivari 3-8 2-3 11, Pierre 7-12 0-0 21, Poteat 5-6 1-3 11, McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Sheffield 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 28-64 8-12 77.

Halftime_Rice 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 7-23 (Keyser 3-12, Hunter 2-5, Ezikpe 1-2, Long 1-2, Stines 0-2), Rice 13-28 (Pierre 7-10, Olivari 3-6, Evee 2-8, Mullins 1-2, Sheffield 0-2). Rebounds_Old Dominion 32 (Trice 10), Rice 37 (Olivari, Pierre 7). Assists_Old Dominion 18 (Hunter 5), Rice 19 (Evee 6). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 14, Rice 9.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference