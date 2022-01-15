Rice 87, Marshall 77

RICE (10-6)

Fiedler 5-9 1-2 11, Evee 9-13 1-2 22, Mullins 2-5 5-6 9, Olivari 2-8 2-2 7, Pierre 9-16 4-4 30, Poteat 3-5 2-4 8, Sheffield 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 15-20 87.

MARSHALL (7-10)

Anochili-Killen 8-20 0-3 17, Beyers 1-3 0-0 3, Miladinovic 1-3 0-0 2, Kinsey 15-28 0-0 31, Taylor 5-5 1-2 12, Early 2-10 0-1 5, George 2-3 0-0 4, Dillon 1-2 0-0 3, Sarenac 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-76 1-6 77.

Halftime_Rice 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Rice 12-20 (Pierre 8-12, Evee 3-4, Olivari 1-4), Marshall 6-31 (Taylor 1-1, Beyers 1-2, Dillon 1-2, Anochili-Killen 1-6, Kinsey 1-6, Early 1-9, George 0-1, Miladinovic 0-2, Sarenac 0-2). Rebounds_Rice 30 (Olivari 9), Marshall 37 (Taylor 9). Assists_Rice 15 (Olivari 6), Marshall 14 (Kinsey 10). Total Fouls_Rice 7, Marshall 17. A_4,239 (9,048).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.