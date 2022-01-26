Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rice visits Louisiana Tech following Archibald’s 27-point performance

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Rice Owls (11-7, 4-3 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-4, 6-1 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the Rice Owls after Amorie Archibald scored 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 83-76 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 at home. Louisiana Tech is third in C-USA with 14.4 assists per game led by Cobe Williams averaging 3.7.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Owls are 4-3 in conference matchups. Rice is the C-USA leader with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 5.7.

The Bulldogs and Owls meet Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenneth Lofton Jr. is scoring 16.7 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Archibald is averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Carl Pierre is averaging 15.4 points for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea