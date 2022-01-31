Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Richardson leads Colgate over Lafayette 72-61

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 8:48 pm
< a min read
      

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jack Ferguson scored 19 points and Tucker Richardson recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to carry Colgate to a 72-61 win over Lafayette on Monday night.

Ryan Moffatt added 13 points and Keegan Records had 11 points and five assists for Colgate (9-11, 5-2 Patriot League).

Neal Quinn had 15 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks for the Leopards (5-14, 2-6). Leo O’Boyle added 13 points and Kyle Jenkins had 12 points.

___

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 Cloud Native Security Camp
1|31 FAA System of Airports Reporting (SOAR)...
1|31 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary greets Emir of Qatar