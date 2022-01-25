Trending:
Richmond 70, Rhode Island 63

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 8:39 pm
RICHMOND (13-7)

Burton 5-11 3-4 14, Cayo 2-7 1-2 5, Golden 6-12 1-1 15, Gilyard 3-11 9-9 15, Gustavson 1-6 0-0 2, Grace 3-7 2-2 10, Sherod 3-9 0-0 8, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Crabtree 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-64 17-20 70.

RHODE ISLAND (12-6)

Makhe.Mitchell 5-11 0-0 10, Makhi.Mitchell 4-12 1-3 9, El-Amin 2-6 0-0 6, Leggett 3-7 4-4 10, Thomas 0-8 0-0 0, Martin 3-5 4-4 11, Walker 5-8 0-1 12, Carey 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 24-60 9-12 63.

Halftime_Rhode Island 39-26. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 7-29 (Golden 2-4, Grace 2-6, Sherod 2-7, Burton 1-4, Gustavson 0-1, Gilyard 0-7), Rhode Island 6-18 (El-Amin 2-4, Walker 2-4, Carey 1-1, Martin 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Makhi.Mitchell 0-2, Leggett 0-3). Fouled Out_Thomas. Rebounds_Richmond 41 (Burton 13), Rhode Island 35 (Makhi.Mitchell 12). Assists_Richmond 17 (Gilyard 6), Rhode Island 16 (Thomas 7). Total Fouls_Richmond 15, Rhode Island 18.

