Richmond 80, UMass 72

UMASS (7-5)

Buttrick 6-12 1-2 16, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Fernandes 4-9 0-0 10, C.Kelly 5-12 4-4 16, R.Kelly 8-12 0-0 20, Steadman 3-10 2-4 8, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Dominguez 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 7-10 72.

RICHMOND (10-6)

Burton 5-11 1-1 12, Cayo 7-9 0-2 14, Golden 3-7 1-4 7, Gilyard 5-12 6-6 17, Wilson 1-2 2-2 4, Sherod 5-9 0-0 12, Gustavson 2-3 0-0 6, Grace 1-3 0-0 3, Crabtree 2-2 0-0 5, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 10-15 80.

Halftime_Richmond 50-31. 3-Point Goals_UMass 11-20 (R.Kelly 4-5, Buttrick 3-5, Fernandes 2-2, C.Kelly 2-6, Dominguez 0-1, Jones 0-1), Richmond 8-22 (Gustavson 2-2, Sherod 2-6, Crabtree 1-1, Grace 1-3, Burton 1-4, Gilyard 1-5, Golden 0-1). Fouled Out_Fernandes. Rebounds_UMass 29 (Steadman 9), Richmond 31 (Burton 13). Assists_UMass 10 (R.Kelly 5), Richmond 21 (Gilyard 10). Total Fouls_UMass 14, Richmond 10.

