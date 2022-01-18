Richmond 83, Fordham 70

RICHMOND (10-7)

Burton 2-8 3-4 7, Cayo 6-9 1-5 13, Golden 4-11 3-3 11, Gilyard 11-15 3-3 31, Gustavson 2-2 7-8 11, Sherod 2-8 0-0 4, Grace 1-3 0-0 3, Crabtree 1-1 0-0 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 17-23 83.

FORDHAM (9-6)

Ohams 5-8 0-0 10, Charlton 4-8 2-2 13, Colon-Navarro 1-5 0-0 3, Quisenberry 8-15 4-7 23, Rose 6-9 0-0 16, Kelly 1-3 0-0 3, Tsimbila 0-2 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Harrison 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 6-9 70.

Halftime_Richmond 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 8-23 (Gilyard 6-10, Crabtree 1-1, Grace 1-2, Wilson 0-1, Burton 0-2, Golden 0-3, Sherod 0-4), Fordham 12-29 (Rose 4-7, Charlton 3-5, Quisenberry 3-9, Kelly 1-3, Colon-Navarro 1-4, Cunningham 0-1). Rebounds_Richmond 25 (Gustavson 7), Fordham 31 (Ohams 11). Assists_Richmond 13 (Burton, Grace 3), Fordham 17 (Quisenberry 8). Total Fouls_Richmond 12, Fordham 20.

