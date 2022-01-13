Richmond hosts Davidson after Brajkovic’s 25-point game

Davidson Wildcats (13-2, 3-0 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (10-6, 1-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces the Richmond Spiders after Luka Brajkovic scored 25 points in Davidson’s 77-67 win against the UMass Minutemen.

The Spiders have gone 7-1 in home games. Richmond averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Jacob Gilyard with 6.4.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 against A-10 opponents. Davidson averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Spiders and Wildcats match up Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Grant Golden is shooting 45.5% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Hyunjung Lee is scoring 17.4 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats. Foster Loyer is averaging 11.6 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the past 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 80.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

