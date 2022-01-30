Rider 70, Canisius 62

CANISIUS (7-14)

Hitchon 3-8 3-3 10, Fofana 2-9 0-1 5, Harried 3-10 5-8 12, Henderson 3-12 0-0 8, Long 2-3 1-3 5, Fritz 4-8 2-3 10, Ahemed 3-7 1-2 10, Maslennikov 0-2 0-0 0, Green 1-2 0-3 2. Totals 21-61 12-23 62.

RIDER (7-13)

James 2-2 1-1 5, Ogemuno-Johnson 6-9 1-5 13, Vaughn 2-11 4-7 8, Murray 7-14 0-0 16, Powell 6-9 2-2 16, Altman 2-4 0-0 4, Benson 1-1 2-2 5, McKeithan 1-2 0-0 3, Pope 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 10-17 70.

Halftime_Rider 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 8-25 (Ahemed 3-7, Henderson 2-6, Harried 1-3, Fofana 1-4, Hitchon 1-4, Maslennikov 0-1), Rider 6-14 (Powell 2-4, Murray 2-5, Benson 1-1, McKeithan 1-1, Vaughn 0-3). Fouled Out_James. Rebounds_Canisius 35 (Fritz 9), Rider 34 (Murray 12). Assists_Canisius 13 (Hitchon 4), Rider 14 (Murray 7). Total Fouls_Canisius 19, Rider 19. A_1,312 (1,950).

