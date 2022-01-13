Rider faces Quinnipiac in conference showdown

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-6, 2-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (5-8, 1-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Balanc and the Quinnipiac Bobcats take on Dimencio Vaughn and the Rider Broncs in MAAC play.

The Broncs have gone 3-1 at home. Rider ranks fourth in the MAAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Murray Jr. averaging 5.2.

The Bobcats are 2-3 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaughn is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Broncs. Murray is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

Balanc is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bobcats. Jacob Rigoni is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

