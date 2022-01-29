Robert Morris 62, Green Bay 60

GREEN BAY (4-16)

Ansong 2-7 2-6 6, Meyer 6-10 4-7 16, Kellogg 4-8 3-3 11, McGee 6-12 3-4 15, Stieber 0-3 2-2 2, Jenkins 1-4 5-6 7, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Claflin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 19-28 60.

ROBERT MORRIS (5-16)

Mayers 1-1 1-2 3, Spear 3-11 2-4 9, Cheeks 5-9 0-0 11, Green 8-14 1-2 21, J.Williams 1-8 0-0 2, Stone 2-10 7-8 11, Winston 1-4 0-0 2, Jeffries 1-3 0-0 3, Cook 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 11-16 62.

Halftime_Green Bay 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 1-10 (Tucker 1-2, Ansong 0-1, Claflin 0-1, Stieber 0-1, Meyer 0-2, Jenkins 0-3), Robert Morris 7-20 (Green 4-8, Jeffries 1-2, Spear 1-2, Cheeks 1-3, Stone 0-1, J.Williams 0-4). Rebounds_Green Bay 24 (Meyer 8), Robert Morris 41 (Cheeks 10). Assists_Green Bay 4 (McGee 2), Robert Morris 10 (Green 4). Total Fouls_Green Bay 15, Robert Morris 24. A_902 (3,056).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.