Robert Morris 74, N. Kentucky 64

N. KENTUCKY (6-9)

Brandon 3-5 0-0 6, Faulkner 2-8 0-0 4, Langdon 1-3 2-2 4, Vinson 3-14 1-4 7, Warrick 5-15 10-12 21, Robinson 2-3 0-0 6, Nelson 3-7 5-8 11, Evans 2-3 0-0 5, Bohm 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 18-26 64.

ROBERT MORRIS (3-14)

Mayers 1-2 2-2 4, Spear 8-13 5-5 21, Cheeks 3-3 2-2 8, Farris 4-10 3-3 13, Green 5-9 4-4 14, Williams 2-6 1-2 6, Winston 2-5 0-0 4, Stone 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 17-18 74.

Halftime_Robert Morris 35-28. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 4-23 (Robinson 2-3, Evans 1-2, Warrick 1-9, Langdon 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Faulkner 0-2, Vinson 0-5), Robert Morris 3-12 (Farris 2-8, Williams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Winston 0-1). Rebounds_N. Kentucky 31 (Brandon, Nelson 9), Robert Morris 31 (Spear 11). Assists_N. Kentucky 9 (Vinson 3), Robert Morris 13 (Green 5). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 17, Robert Morris 21. A_703 (3,056).

