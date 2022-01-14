Robert Morris faces Northern Kentucky after Farris’ 20-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-8, 2-3 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-14, 0-7 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays the Northern Kentucky Norse after Kam Farris scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 75-73 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Colonials have gone 1-6 at home. Robert Morris has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Norse have gone 2-3 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks fourth in the Horizon shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

The Colonials and Norse meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Farris is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 10.8 points. Kahliel Spear is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Marques Warrick is shooting 34.4% and averaging 13.4 points for the Norse. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 24.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

