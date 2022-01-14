Roddy leads Colorado State against San Jose State after 24-point game

Colorado State Rams (12-1, 2-1 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits the San Jose State Spartans after David Roddy scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 77-72 win over the Utah State Aggies.

The Spartans have gone 6-1 at home. San Jose State averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Rams have gone 2-1 against MWC opponents. Colorado State ranks seventh in the MWC allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Spartans and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Moore is averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Spartans. Trey Anderson is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Roddy is shooting 58.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, seven steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

