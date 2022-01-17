Rogers leads Wagner against Fairleigh Dickinson after 22-point showing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-13, 2-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-2, 5-0 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Raekwon Rogers scored 22 points in Wagner’s 81-76 victory over the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Seahawks have gone 6-0 at home. Wagner scores 63.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Knights are 2-3 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson allows 63.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.3 points per game.

The Seahawks and Knights match up Monday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Morales is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Seahawks. Elijah Ford is averaging 10.8 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Wagner.

John Square Jr. is scoring 8.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Knights. Devon Dunn is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

